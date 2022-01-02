Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.84.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.60.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $3,243,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

