Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,521,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

