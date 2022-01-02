Conning Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

