Conning Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 63.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $207.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.36.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

