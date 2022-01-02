Conning Inc. Sells 380 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $536.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.