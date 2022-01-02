Conning Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Ball by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Ball by 2,220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 895,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after buying an additional 856,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $96.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

