Conning Inc. Sells 410,417 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410,417 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 3,988.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

