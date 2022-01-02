Conning Inc. Sells 499 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.45 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

