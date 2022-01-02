ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $705,368.76 and $1,428.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

