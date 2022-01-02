Contrasting Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million ($0.04) -1.81 Amerigo Resources $126.43 million 1.66 $6.06 million $0.22 5.23

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pelangio Exploration and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -223.12% -139.59% Amerigo Resources 20.15% 31.06% 15.45%

Risk & Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Pelangio Exploration on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

