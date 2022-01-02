Contrasting LiveOne (LVO) and The Competition

LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LiveOne to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne’s competitors have a beta of -8.57, suggesting that their average share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.3% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80% LiveOne Competitors 4.71% -36.55% 1.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million -$41.82 million -2.03 LiveOne Competitors $1.51 billion $103.44 million 12.91

LiveOne’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveOne and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveOne Competitors 846 4517 5266 191 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given LiveOne’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveOne has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

LiveOne competitors beat LiveOne on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

