Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $19.80 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

