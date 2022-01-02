Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Trading Down 2.7%

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) shares fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.92. 2,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 496,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

