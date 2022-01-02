Cortex (CTXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $92.09 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Cortex has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $92.09 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005222 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 188,612,928 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.