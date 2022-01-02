Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $38.50 Average PT from Analysts

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cortexyme by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after purchasing an additional 275,089 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cortexyme by 5.0% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,953,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,386,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cortexyme by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth about $2,953,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 731,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,640. Cortexyme has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $377.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

