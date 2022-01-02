CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its position in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 131.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

