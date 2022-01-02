CoTrader Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $834.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005423 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

