Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $272,043.52 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $272,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $62.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,442 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coursera by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.