Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,856,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

SNOW opened at $338.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.98. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,312,135 shares of company stock valued at $800,310,068. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

