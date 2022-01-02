Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

