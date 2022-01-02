Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 87,287 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,287 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 358,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

