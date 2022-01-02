Critical Comparison: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.23 $133.32 million $3.56 10.87 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.89 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 11.11% 8.91% 1.14% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Horace Mann Educators and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats FG Financial Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

