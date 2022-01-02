Critical Review: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

59.0% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 9.90% 17.81% 12.92% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marcus & Millichap and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.27%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $716.91 million 2.85 $42.84 million $2.58 19.95 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.