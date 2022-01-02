CropperFinance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million (CRP)

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One CropperFinance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $1.13 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

CropperFinance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CropperFinance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CropperFinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.