Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $154,849.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.97 or 0.07909274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00075535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,963.00 or 0.99985458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007885 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

