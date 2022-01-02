CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $14.89 or 0.00031399 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $113,395.20 and $56.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.14 or 0.07852574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.45 or 0.99834458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007989 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.