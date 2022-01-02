Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RAMP opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

