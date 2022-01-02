Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,152 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,506. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $255.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

