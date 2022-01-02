Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 2.90. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

