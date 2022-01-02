Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 134 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

