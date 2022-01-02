Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) & Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Head to Head Analysis

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $476.09 million 2.91 -$533.02 million $2.30 12.36

Cullman Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cullman Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 23.12% 6.60% 0.63%

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.

