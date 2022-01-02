Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.