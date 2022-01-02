CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $647.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $465,708.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.