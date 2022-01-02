Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,809,375 shares of company stock worth $118,209,569. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

