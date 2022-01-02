D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $10 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 65.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

