DA Davidson Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $700.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $640.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $649.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $706.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

