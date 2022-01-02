Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,398,000 after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $636.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $620.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.72.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.