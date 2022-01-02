Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $248,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 52.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $322,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,592,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after buying an additional 91,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

