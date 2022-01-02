Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 365 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

