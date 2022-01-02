Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 27,855 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $93.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.