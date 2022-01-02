Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.10% of MasTec worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.