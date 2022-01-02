Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Morningstar worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Morningstar by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.06, for a total value of $2,991,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,263 shares of company stock valued at $65,315,849. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $341.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.55 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.56.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

