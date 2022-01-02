Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $631.52 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

