Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 824.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

