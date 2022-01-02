Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 17,825 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $60,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $103.16 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

