Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 7,480 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

