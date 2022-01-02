Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,119 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,119 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,143,000. Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.