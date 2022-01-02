DAOventures (DVD) Reaches Market Cap of $637,057.77

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $637,057.77 and $1,822.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003739 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003644 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00035290 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

