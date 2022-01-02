Datamine (DAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,610.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $406,193.63 and $5,610.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.69 or 0.00379502 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010598 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.69 or 0.01306679 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,349 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

