Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Get Datatec alerts:

Datatec stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Datatec has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.

